Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €770.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €770.00 ($865.17) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($932.58) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,002.25) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €810.17 ($910.30).

EPA KER opened at €679.00 ($762.92) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($468.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €690.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €686.38.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

