Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.