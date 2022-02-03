Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $32.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 56,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Redfin has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

