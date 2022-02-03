Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Anglo American plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,208.67.

NGLOY stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

