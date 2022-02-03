Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tate & Lyle in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

