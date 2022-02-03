Joanne Wilson Acquires 15 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £133.20 ($179.08).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 897 ($12.06) per share, for a total transaction of £134.55 ($180.90).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 930 ($12.50) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 914.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 930.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 766.50 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.97) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.51).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.