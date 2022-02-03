Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.64

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 238240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

