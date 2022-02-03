John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,920. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

