John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
HTD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,993. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.