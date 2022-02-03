Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harsco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:HSC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.