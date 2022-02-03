Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.