Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of SHE opened at $93.87 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52.

