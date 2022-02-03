Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,485 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.33 ($32.85).

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,550 ($34.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.12) to GBX 2,290 ($30.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.27) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,899 ($25.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,838 ($24.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($45.21). The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,014.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,522.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In related news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.49) per share, with a total value of £102,250 ($137,469.75). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,295 ($30.86) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($555.39). Insiders acquired a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.