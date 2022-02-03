Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

