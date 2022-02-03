Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.10. 85,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

