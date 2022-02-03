Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after buying an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $457.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

