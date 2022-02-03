Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.61. 44,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

