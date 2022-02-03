JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 35.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.