JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been assigned a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shell stock opened at GBX 1,942 ($26.11) on Thursday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,973.80 ($26.54).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

