JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Miramar Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 728,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 78,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 117,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 742,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,464,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

