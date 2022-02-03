JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 313 ($4.21) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.77) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 379.67 ($5.10).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.97. The firm has a market cap of £6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.24).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.