Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,537 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

