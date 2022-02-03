Jump Financial LLC Invests $871,000 in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE ATC opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.47. Atotech Limited has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

