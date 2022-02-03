Jump Financial LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,340 shares of company stock worth $16,495,367. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

