Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after acquiring an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after acquiring an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

TDOC stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.36.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

