Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,381 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HVT stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

