Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,600 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,683,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.