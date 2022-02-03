Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,600 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $674,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,651 shares of company stock valued at $12,683,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

