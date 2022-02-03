Jump Financial LLC Sells 25,976 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,976 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.11. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

