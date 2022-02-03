K21 (K21) Price Tops $1.19 on Major Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, K21 has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and $359,771.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00116399 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

