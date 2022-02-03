Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 8,700 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,393,000 after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $34,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $21,562,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,667 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

