Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $545,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

