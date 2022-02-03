Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after buying an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,928,188. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

