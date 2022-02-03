Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 244,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,764. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26.

