Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 19,780 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $64.91.

