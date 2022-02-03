Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

KARO traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.16 million and a P/E ratio of 34.07. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

