Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 92.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 16.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $303,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.75 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $752.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.79.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.