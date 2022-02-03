Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 7,173 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

