Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $113.84 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

