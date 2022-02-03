Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $338.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

