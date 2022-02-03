Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sanofi by 171.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sanofi by 304.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

