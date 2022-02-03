Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $65,811,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in Yum China by 18.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,820 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $67,116,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $60,563,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

YUMC stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

