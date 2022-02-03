Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $60.68 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

