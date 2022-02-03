KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. KWB Wealth boosted its position in Visa by 9.4% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $898,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 15.0% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 115,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.64. 109,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.79. The company has a market capitalization of $445.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.