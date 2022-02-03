KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total value of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,612. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average is $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

