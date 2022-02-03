KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $141.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,415. The firm has a market cap of $256.67 billion, a PE ratio of 130.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.