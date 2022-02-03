Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 2859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,345,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66.

Kemper Company Profile (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

