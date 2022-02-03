Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 2859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.
The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 67.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,345,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
