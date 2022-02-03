Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

KMT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. 550,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,180. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

