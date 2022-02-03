Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 63083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the second quarter worth $471,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter worth $259,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kenon by 422.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kenon by 23.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

