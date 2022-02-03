KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

AXTA stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

