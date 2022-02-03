KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

KBR stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

